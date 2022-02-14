WhiteCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.10 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $408.22 million and $6.10 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00022032 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00015414 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004129 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001323 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

