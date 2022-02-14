Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.32. 33,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $17.43.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 206.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 147.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 109,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter valued at about $351,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.