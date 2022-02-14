William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the technology company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. William Blair also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

GDDY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

GDDY opened at $80.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.25. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $91.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $491,861. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in GoDaddy by 113.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100,652 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 26.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after acquiring an additional 133,817 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in GoDaddy by 5.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 70.8% in the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 318,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 131,879 shares during the period.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

