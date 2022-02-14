WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Up 230.0% in January

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

AGZD stock opened at $46.45 on Monday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.