WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $96.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.86.

Several research analysts have commented on WNS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,037,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $727,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WNS by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WNS traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $84.84. 544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

