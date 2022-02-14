WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WW. Craig Hallum cut shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WW International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.33.

WW stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. WW International has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in WW International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

