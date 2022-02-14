XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Holdings Raised by Cowbird Capital LP

Cowbird Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the quarter. XPEL comprises about 10.0% of Cowbird Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cowbird Capital LP owned about 1.39% of XPEL worth $29,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in XPEL during the third quarter valued at $27,674,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in XPEL by 18.1% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in XPEL by 360.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39,896 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in XPEL by 60.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 65,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in XPEL by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $950,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,089,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,800 shares of company stock worth $20,292,830. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,400. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average is $72.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 2.13. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $103.84.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

