xRhodium Price Down 23.4% Over Last Week (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, xRhodium has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $1.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001375 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00215721 BTC.

About xRhodium

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

