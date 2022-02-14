Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 870.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537,899 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Yamana Gold worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUY. Amundi acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,349,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,568,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,568,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,648,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 189.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,341,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,889 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.44.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

