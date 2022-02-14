Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.06% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.
TSE Y remained flat at $C$14.15 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435. Yellow Pages has a 52 week low of C$11.47 and a 52 week high of C$15.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$391.71 million and a P/E ratio of 5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.95, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.63.
About Yellow Pages
Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.
See Also
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.