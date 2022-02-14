YETI (NYSE:YETI) vs. Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Financial Analysis

YETI (NYSE:YETI) and Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of YETI shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of YETI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for YETI and Solo Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YETI 0 2 14 0 2.88 Solo Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00

YETI currently has a consensus price target of $110.44, suggesting a potential upside of 68.76%. Solo Brands has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 148.13%. Given Solo Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than YETI.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares YETI and Solo Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YETI $1.09 billion 5.25 $155.80 million $2.29 28.58 Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

YETI has higher revenue and earnings than Solo Brands.

Profitability

This table compares YETI and Solo Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YETI 15.04% 57.19% 25.00% Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

YETI beats Solo Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J. Seiders and Ryan R. Seiders in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

