yieldwatch (WATCH) Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, yieldwatch has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. yieldwatch has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $43,591.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yieldwatch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get yieldwatch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00043769 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.87 or 0.06849089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,218.84 or 0.99956248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00048561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00048520 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006277 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,525,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yieldwatch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yieldwatch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yieldwatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yieldwatch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.