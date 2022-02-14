Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM opened at $122.07 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.94 and a one year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.63.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

