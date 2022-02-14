Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.67 Million

Equities analysts expect AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) to post $57.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AvePoint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.10 million and the lowest is $57.40 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year sales of $195.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.50 million to $196.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $256.67 million, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $258.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AvePoint.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.47 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

In related news, CEO Tianyi Jiang bought 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sophia Wu sold 35,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $246,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 153,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 79,772 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AvePoint by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 365,748 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AvePoint by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 128,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvePoint stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. 35,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,217. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

