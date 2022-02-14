Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Announce $1.78 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the highest is $1.81. Dollar Tree posted earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 33.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 434,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,219,000 after buying an additional 108,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 65.9% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $137.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,964. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

