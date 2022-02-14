Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 113,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EDU opened at $1.52 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

