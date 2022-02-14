Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Oriental Education & Technology Group.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.
NYSE EDU opened at $1.52 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.