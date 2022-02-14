Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Post $3.70 EPS

Brokerages expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.84 and the lowest is $3.61. Snap-on posted earnings of $3.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $210.71. 247,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,858. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $187.05 and a twelve month high of $259.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

