Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.54. Yum China reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yum China.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

YUMC traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,661,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,887. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.69. Yum China has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum China (YUMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.