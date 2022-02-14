Zacks: Analysts Expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.88 million for the quarter.
NYSE:BXSL opened at $29.77 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $38.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73.
In related news, insider Robert J. Bass bought 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $712,000.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
