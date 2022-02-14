Zacks: Analysts Expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. alerts:

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.88 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXSL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

NYSE:BXSL opened at $29.77 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $38.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73.

In related news, insider Robert J. Bass bought 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $712,000.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (BXSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.