Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Argus lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ CENT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,662. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.60. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

