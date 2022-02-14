Zacks: Analysts Expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will post $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the lowest is $1.78 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $7.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $7.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,926,000 after acquiring an additional 386,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,213,000 after acquiring an additional 76,303 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.