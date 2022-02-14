Zacks: Analysts Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.23. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 369.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $9.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.33.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 336,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,863,000 after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,466 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $139.90 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.26.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

