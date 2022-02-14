Zacks: Analysts Expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year sales of $9.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $10.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PII. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.93.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,070 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Polaris by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,396,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,427,000 after acquiring an additional 140,651 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Polaris by 1.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Polaris by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,671,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,719,000 after purchasing an additional 175,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $118.76. The stock had a trading volume of 641,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,193. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

