Zacks: Analysts Expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will report $18.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.56 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $16.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $72.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.25 million to $72.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $76.73 million, with estimates ranging from $73.49 million to $81.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $352.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.