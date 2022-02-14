Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). Appian reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Several analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $236.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.17.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.08 per share, with a total value of $30,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 153,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,032. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Appian by 125.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,521,000 after buying an additional 750,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Appian by 75.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,926,000 after buying an additional 407,385 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 148.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 111,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at about $9,251,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Appian by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,783,000 after buying an additional 77,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

