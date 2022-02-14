Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $634.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will post $634.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $628.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $646.80 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $645.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIV. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.65.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $195.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.84 and its 200 day moving average is $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $324,281.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $41,361.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,893 shares of company stock worth $3,077,590 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $538,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

