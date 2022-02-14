Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to announce sales of $32.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.50 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $30.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $117.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.70 million to $118.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $128.05 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $128.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harvard Bioscience.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ HBIO traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. 103,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,568. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $228.13 million, a PE ratio of -111.00 and a beta of 1.80. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.37.
About Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.
