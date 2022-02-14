Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to announce sales of $32.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.50 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $30.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $117.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.70 million to $118.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $128.05 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $128.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,722,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,043,000 after buying an additional 402,541 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,579,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $5,640,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. 103,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,568. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $228.13 million, a PE ratio of -111.00 and a beta of 1.80. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.37.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

