Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.08 Million

Brokerages predict that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will post $260.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $260.00 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $209.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 21,284 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,448,000 after acquiring an additional 70,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,196,000 after acquiring an additional 50,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.78. The stock had a trading volume of 23,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,555. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $77.89.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

