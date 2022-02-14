Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will post $21.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $37.50 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $3.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 527.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $42.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.70 million to $58.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $26.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 417.71% and a negative return on equity of 117.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molecular Templates by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Molecular Templates by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 24,710 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Molecular Templates by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 140,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 98,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.17. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.

Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

