Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $866.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report sales of $866.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $867.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $865.10 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $798.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

VMI traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.33. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,034. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.09.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

