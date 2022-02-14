Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaxxinity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxxinity will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.72). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vaxxinity.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Vaxxinity stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $6.14. 136,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.69. Vaxxinity has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $22.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaxxinity stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vaxxinity as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

