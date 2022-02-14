Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.60 Million

Analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to announce $93.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.80 million and the lowest is $90.40 million. Veritex posted sales of $80.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $403.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $395.30 million to $410.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $455.30 million, with estimates ranging from $447.70 million to $462.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of VBTX stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.46. 231,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95. Veritex has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fallon William purchased 1,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,235 in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

