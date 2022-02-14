Zacks: Brokerages Expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to report $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AAON.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $80,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $125,469.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287 in the last three months. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in AAON by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.83. 11,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,024. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.65. AAON has a 12-month low of $58.02 and a 12-month high of $83.79.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

