Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.24 Million

Analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to post sales of $177.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the highest is $180.70 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $159.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $707.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $714.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $776.41 million, with estimates ranging from $749.10 million to $790.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 195,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 536,225 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 273,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $55.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $62.44.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

