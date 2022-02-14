Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.21). Capstone Green Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capstone Green Energy.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Green Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of CGRN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.43. 46,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,946. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. Capstone Green Energy has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

In other news, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $25,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Capstone Green Energy by 11,750.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth $132,000. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.