Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.20. Farmland Partners reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Several research analysts recently commented on FPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 7.1% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at $121,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. 6,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 0.79. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

