Zacks Investment Management Acquires New Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.88 and a beta of -0.18.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

