Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,028,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 209,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,072 shares during the period. Swmg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 25,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3,537.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 280,799 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $112.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.48 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

