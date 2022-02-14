Zacks Investment Management Decreases Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Zacks Investment Management cut its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,216,000 after purchasing an additional 504,585 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 33.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 978,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 247,433 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 245,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 725,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 192,934 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $47.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.46. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

