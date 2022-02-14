Zacks Investment Management Invests $476,000 in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth $212,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2,422.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 121,765 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth $5,210,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth $1,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $5,572,199.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.54, for a total value of $3,385,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,354 shares of company stock valued at $21,082,369. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $197.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.41. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SITM. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

