Zacks Investment Management Purchases 2,799 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 15.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $57.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -821.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $86.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average of $59.27.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

HQY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.91.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

