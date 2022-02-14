Zacks Investment Management Sells 2,186 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.06% of Amerant Bancorp worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 136.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 81,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 9,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $315,397.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,605 shares of company stock worth $1,316,260 over the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $34.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.08. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMTB shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

