Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.50

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $590.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 83.54% and a negative net margin of 371.30%.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.