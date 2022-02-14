Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up to $11.29

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.29, but opened at $11.73. Zeta Global shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 2,430 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZETA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,674,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.