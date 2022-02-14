Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 46.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,670 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

ZTS traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.02. 20,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,110. The stock has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,149. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

