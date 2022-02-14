Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Critical Survey

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Ooma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Zynga shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Ooma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Zynga shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ooma and Zynga, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 0 6 0 3.00 Zynga 0 7 10 0 2.59

Ooma currently has a consensus target price of $27.30, suggesting a potential upside of 61.16%. Zynga has a consensus target price of $10.87, suggesting a potential upside of 18.62%. Given Ooma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ooma is more favorable than Zynga.

Volatility and Risk

Ooma has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynga has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ooma and Zynga’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $168.95 million 2.39 -$2.44 million ($0.10) -169.38 Zynga $1.97 billion 5.20 -$429.40 million ($0.09) -101.78

Ooma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zynga. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynga, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ooma and Zynga’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -1.21% -2.14% -0.97% Zynga -3.30% 4.35% 2.12%

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential. The Ooma business offers small business phone service, and enterprise communications. The Ooma residential deals with phone services, and smart security; and Talkatone mobile app. The company was founded by Andrew Frame, Dennis Peng and Michael Cerda on November 19, 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc. provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots. The company was founded by Mark Jonathan Pincus on April 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

