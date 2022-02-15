-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). MEI Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MEIP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $32,977,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after buying an additional 616,772 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 1,706,133 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in MEI Pharma by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MEI Pharma by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEIP stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 62,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,372. The firm has a market cap of $242.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.46. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

