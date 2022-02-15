-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). GlycoMimetics posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GlycoMimetics.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GLYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 253.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 88,477 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 1,284.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 636,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 20.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 131,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLYC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.90.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.