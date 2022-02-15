-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). GlycoMimetics posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GlycoMimetics.
GLYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Shares of GLYC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.90.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.