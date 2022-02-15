$0.38 EPS Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Alpine Income Property Trust reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINE shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $3,179,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $552,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

PINE stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.95. 632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,289. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.19 million, a PE ratio of 110.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $21.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 635.29%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

