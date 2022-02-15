$0.41 EPS Expected for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HeadHunter Group’s earnings. HeadHunter Group posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HeadHunter Group.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 124.46% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 1.52%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 2,249.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

